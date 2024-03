Updated on: March 11, 2024 15:23 IST

Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy bags first Oscar for Oppenheimer, Emma Stone gets Best Actress Award

Oscar 2024: This year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer created history by bagging 7 Oscars. Oppenheimer won the Best Film award while director Christopher Nolan won the Academy Award in Best Director category. Her's a full list of who won what.