Friday, April 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Breaking: Nomination of Debasish Dhar, BJP candidate from Birbhum and ex-IPS officer, cancelled

Breaking: Nomination of Debasish Dhar, BJP candidate from Birbhum and ex-IPS officer, cancelled

Debasish Dhar had earlier resigned as IPS last month.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Kolkata Updated on: April 26, 2024 13:37 IST
Debashis Dhar, BJP candidate from Birbhum
Image Source : X Debashis Dhar, BJP candidate from Birbhum

The candidature of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Birbhum, Debasish Dhar’s nomination was on Friday cancelled after he failed to produce the 'No Due Certificate'. Debasish Dhar had earlier resigned as IPS last month.

Meanwhile, over 31 per cent of 51.17 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 11 am in three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal, an Election Commission official said on Friday. Polling began at 7 am in Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj Lok Sabha constituencies and would continue till 6 pm.

Darjeeling recorded the highest voter turnout of 32.75 per cent, while Raiganj and Balurghat registered 32.51 per cent and 28.11 per cent polling, respectively, he said. The commission has so far received 290 complaints, mostly related to EVM malfunctioning, the official said. A total of 47 candidates, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, are in the fray for the three seats in the second phase.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement