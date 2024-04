Updated on: April 04, 2024 18:51 IST

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala's 'lick' remark against Hema Malini stirs controversy #respectwomen

BJP slammed Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala for reportedly making "sexist" remarks against its Mathura MP Hema Malini, alleging it shows that the main opposition party (Congress) is misogynistic. This sheds light on how women are often targeted on the political battlefield.