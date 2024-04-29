Madhya Pradesh High Court grants additional eight weeks to ASI for Bhojshala complex survey

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhojshala Complex

In the latest development in the Bhojshala complex case, Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday granted eight more weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete its scientific survey of the disputed medieval-era site.However, a division bench of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and Gajendra Singh made it clear the ASI won't be provided any further extension after these 8 weeks.

The bench has fixed the next date of hearing on July 4 and directed ASI to submit its final report. Additionally, it turned down a plea from a group of Muslims seeking a stay on the ASI survey. Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society on behalf of Muslims objected to ASI's request for more time. It also claimed the ASI was carrying out excavation work contrary to the order of the Supreme Court in the matter. The High Court rejected the objection of Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society and said the respondent was free to approach the appropriate forum if any such violation was taking place.

On April 1, the Supreme Court had clarified that "no physical excavation should be taken which will change the character of the premises in question," while refusing to stay the "scientific survey" of the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex. Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the ASI on April 7, 2003, made arrangements for Hindus to perform puja in the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays, while Muslims offer namaz in the complex on Fridays.

Developments in the Bhojshala Complex case

On March 11, the High Court, while hearing a Hindu Front for Justice (HFJ) plea plea, ordered the ASI to conduct a "scientific survey" of the Bhojshala-Kamal Moula mosque complex within six weeks. Later, the survey started on March 22.

On April 22, the ASI filed an application stating it needed more time to understand the nature of exposed portions of the structures in the disputed premises. The ASI, in its application, elucidated that a detailed survey of the complex and its peripheral area was in progress using scientific tools, and its team was conducting detailed documentation of the entire monument. Also, excavation, which is a very systematic and slow process, was in progress, so, more time was needed to understand the nature of exposed portions of the structures.

"On close examination of the monument, it is observed that later filling in the entrance porch is hiding the original features of the structure, and its removal is to be done very carefully, without causing any damage to the original structure, which is a slow and time-taking process," the ASI application stated.

ASI also informed the court that it has requested the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) to conduct a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey. An NGRI team was surveying the entire area regularly, strictly complying with the directions passed by the High Court, the ASI plea said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

