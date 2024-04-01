Supreme Court refuses to stay ASI's 'scientific survey' of Bhojshala complex in MP's Dhar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India building.

In a recent development, the Supreme Court has opted not to issue a stay on the “scientific survey” of the Bhojshala complex located in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district. The decision stipulates that no action should be taken based on the results of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey.

Background: High Court directive

The decision comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey at the Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal Maula Mosque.

Detailed investigation ordered

The high court’s directive included a comprehensive investigation using the latest methods, including GPR-GPS survey and carbon dating, to determine the age and structures of the complex.

Expert committee formation

The court has ordered the formation of an Expert Committee comprising senior ASI officers to oversee the survey and prepare a detailed report within six weeks.

Representation and documentation

Efforts are underway to ensure representation from both contesting communities in the Expert Committee. The court has also mandated thorough documentation of the survey proceedings, including unlocking sealed areas and cataloging artifacts.

Legal background

The plea for the survey was filed by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, citing the ASI’s statutory duty to determine the true character of ancient monuments.

Historical context

The dispute revolves around the conflicting beliefs regarding the origins of the complex, with Hindus citing historical evidence of pre-existing temples destroyed to build the mosque.

Current situation

The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque, a protected site, allows Hindus to pray on Tuesdays and special occasions, while Muslims observe Friday prayers. However, recent events have sparked debates over access to the site.

Ongoing dispute

The disagreement intensified as Basant Panchami, considered sacred by Hindus, fell on a Friday, prompting requests for extended access to the site.

While the Supreme Court’s decision allows the survey to proceed, it underscores the need for a thorough, impartial investigation into the historical and archaeological aspects of the Bhojshala complex.

