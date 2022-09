Updated on: September 14, 2022 7:12 IST

4 Sadhu Brutally Mob Lynched Reported In Sangli Maharashtra, Crowd Attacked Doubting Them As Theives

Is Maharashtra not safe for Saadhus? The question strikes in with a similar Palghar case of Sadhu mob lynching reported from Sangli where 4 Sadhus where attacked by the crowd calling them theives.#palghar #maharashtra #moblynch #indiatv