Updated on: March 06, 2023 23:59 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Now it is the turn of Atiq Ahmed's encounter?

Umesh Pal Murder Case: The fear of Yogi's police in UP was clearly visible in the hearts of criminals and their families, today Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman Chaudhary, who was involved in Umesh Pal's murder, was killed in an encounter. Earlier there was an encounter of a criminal named Arbaaz.