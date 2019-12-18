Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. General Rawat, who is set to retire on December 31, said the country needs to be prepared to deal with any sort of escalation. His comments came on the backdrop of a recent increase in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the removal of Article 370 in August.
Aaj Ki Baat: What muslims think about Citizenship Amendment Act | December 17, 2019
Aaj ki Baat: How fabricated videos were circulated on social media about Sunday Jamia protests
Aaj ki Baat: Protest by Jamia Millia students in Delhi against CAB turns violent | Dec 13, 2019
Aaj Ki Baat: How Centre is trying to curb unrest from spreading in Assam over CAB | Dec 12, 2019
2nd ODI: Ton up Rohit, Rahul take India to 387/5 against hapless Windies
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Rohit, Rahul centuries power India to 387/5
Virat Kohli-led Team India firm favourites going into first ODI against West Indies
Technically-sound Shreyas Iyer should bat at No.4 in ODIs: Yashpal Sharma
Ombudsman accepts Rajat Sharma's request to relieve him as DDCA President
Aaj Ka Viral: Video of Pak army and police assaulting locals surfaces on social media
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Watch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | December 17, 2019
Jamia students can't do such things, says teacher on violent protests over CAA
Jharkhand Elections: Watch what people of Dumka said on Citizenship Act
Recommended Video
Top News
Latest News