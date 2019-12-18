Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
  5. Situation along LoC can escalate any time, we need to be prepared: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Situation along LoC can escalate any time, we need to be prepared: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 20:09 IST ]

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. General Rawat, who is set to retire on December 31, said the country needs to be prepared to deal with any sort of escalation. His comments came on the backdrop of a recent increase in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the removal of Article 370 in August.

 

