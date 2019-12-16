Monday, December 16, 2019
     
Anti-CAA stir: Lucknow's Nadwa College students stage protest, police take timely action

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 16, 2019 12:57 IST ]

Hundreds of students from the Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama (Nadwa College) in Lucknow were out on the streets on Monday morning in support of their counterparts from the Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, who have been leading protests against the central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, timely action and deployment of a strong police force made the students beat a retreat.

Click here to read full story.

