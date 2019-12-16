Hundreds of students from the Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama (Nadwa College) in Lucknow were out on the streets on Monday morning in support of their counterparts from the Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, who have been leading protests against the central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, timely action and deployment of a strong police force made the students beat a retreat.

