Harnaaz Sandhu brings home Miss Universe title after 21 years
Miss Universe 2021 : Harnaaz Sandhu ends India's 21-year wait for Miss Universe crown
Ayurvedic remedies to eliminate white spots
Recommended Video
Harnaaz Sandhu brings home Miss Universe title after 21 years
Miss Universe 2021 : Harnaaz Sandhu ends India's 21-year wait for Miss Universe crown
Ayurvedic remedies to eliminate white spots
Follow these measures to control lifestyle diseases
Top News
Maharashtra reports 8 new Omicron cases, none have international travel history
Permanent jobs for sanitation workers, tractor drivers, announces Punjab CM among other promises
U'Khand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat sustains minor injuries after car overturns enroute to Dehradun
No apologies: Shiv Sena's message to Centre over MPs suspension after attending Sonia's Oppn meet
Passengers from 'at-risk' countries must pre-book RT-PCR test at THESE airports from Dec 20
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli has made no official request for break as of now, says BCCI official
Latest News
Opinion | A tearful farewell to General Bipin Rawat
India tour of South Africa: Cricket South Africa revises bio-bubble norms
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding FIRST PICS: Actress gets teary-eyed during varmala
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Highlights: Pakistan beat West Indies by 9 runs, claim series 2-0
Kurukshetra | India-Pak should talk, says Farooq Abdullah, calls Srinagar bus attack unfortunate
Muqabla |Are politicians focussing on Hindu votes ahead of 2022 assembly elections?
SAD-BSP alliance will secure comfortable majority in Punjab: BSP Chief Mayawati
Role of saints in freedom struggle not recorded: PM Modi
Exclusive | In conversation with Gauahar Khan and Sharib Hashmi from 'Sorry Bhaisaab'
Punjab Elections: Former Congress MP, other leaders join Amarinder Singh's newly formed party
Goa polls 2022: Lone NCP MLA Churchill Alemao merges party's legislative group with TMC
People will not forgive criminals who wore 'red caps', 'mesh caps': Keshav Prasad Maurya
'God bless Goa!' P Chidambaram takes a dig at TMC's pre-poll promise
EXCLUSIVE | Muslims in Uttar Pradesh need to create independent political leadership: Owaisi
WATCH | Groom's life saved just on time as firecrackers burst onboard horse carriage
UPSC aspirant caught stealing diamond ring at jewellery store at Delhi's Connaught Place | Watch
U'Khand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat sustains minor injuries after car overturns enroute to Dehradun
Maharashtra reports 8 new Omicron cases, none have international travel history
No apologies: Shiv Sena's message to Centre over MPs suspension after attending Sonia's Oppn meet
More than 40 dead after gasoline truck explodes in Haiti
7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, tsunami warning issued
US President Joe Biden to visit Kentucky to survey tornado damage
Omicron: UK PM Boris Johnson says atleast one dead due to new Covid variant
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin to hold virtual summit on December 15
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Highlights: Pakistan beat West Indies by 9 runs, claim series 2-0
Azhar questions timing of Kohli-Rohit's break, causes massive uproar
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli has made no official request for break as of now, says BCCI official
India tour of South Africa: Cricket South Africa revises bio-bubble norms
Afghanistan tour of India: Afghanistan to play ODI series against India in 2022
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding FIRST PICS: Actress gets teary-eyed during varmala
BMC seals Sanjay Kapoor's apartment after wife Maheep Kapoor tests COVID positive
Hosting Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding was most beautiful moments of my career: Emcee Vishaal
Amid Sukesh Chandrasekhar's controversy, Jacqueline Fernandez starts shooting for Cirkus
After Kareena tests Covid positive, Karan Johar's party under scanner: Who all attended it
Beware! 600 fake money lending apps operating in India, says RBI report
Sensex slumps over 350 points in early trade; Nifty drops below 17,300
Gujarat reduces VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel by 5 per cent
Retail inflation rises to 4.91% in November
Gold Price Today: Gold rises by Rs 62; silver jumps by Rs 195
After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's intimate wedding, family & friends return to Mumbai | PHOTOS
Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai and others launch music album with AR Rehman
Goodbye 2021: 5 nail-biting thrillers of this year to freeze your winter nights (IN PICS)
Tadap: Ahan Shetty attends with girlfriend Tania, Athiya makes first appearance with KL Rahul
Let's celebrate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' third wedding anniversary by recalling their love story
PM Modi In Kashi: Offering Arghya to Sun gives many health benefits; know what are they
Menstrual hygiene: Sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, or period panties? Expert answers
Omicron: Symptoms in children and home remedies to strengthen immunity against COVID variant
Air Quality Scare: Pollution may up sight loss risk; here's what you should do
Covid kilos: Why now is the best time to shed them?
Miss Universe from India: Harnaaz Sandhu, Sushmita Sen & Lara Dutta winning answers & crowning video
Harnaaz Sandhu's Twitter bio reads 'Shine like the whole Universe is yours' and she proved it
Horoscope 14 December 2021: Busy day ahead for Leo zodiacs, know the condition of others
Vastu Tips: Take care of these things to avoid bad luck in house
What is Rudraksh and its 5 scientific health benefits?