Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
  5. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu reveals her family's reaction after her glorious victory

Updated on: December 14, 2021 22:41 IST

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu reveals her family's reaction after her glorious victory

Harnaaz Sandhu, who has been crowned as Miss Universe 2021 talks about how her family reacted after her victory. Apart from this, she even spoke about her future plan. Watch the video to find out!
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu India

