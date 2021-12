Updated on: December 13, 2021 19:00 IST

Harnaaz Sandhu brings home Miss Universe title after 21 years

Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu won the title of Miss Universe 2021 on December 12. This crown has returned to India after 21 years. Earlier, Lara Dutta had won the title in the year 2000. In 1994, Sushmita Sen had become India's first Miss Universe.