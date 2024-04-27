PAK vs NZ 5th T20I pitch report: How will surface at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore play for final match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Haris Rauf.

Pakistan host New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as the depleted New Zealand side look to carry on their brilliant run against power-packed Pakistan.

Despite missing several first-choice players, New Zealand have shocked everyone as they have an unassailable lead of 2-1 and now look to avoid a tied series. The two teams will expect the final game to go well at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Gaddafi Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is generally a good track for batting. The players have been able to hit the ball well and there have been decent scores at the venue. In the previous T20I between these two sides at this Stadium, Pakistan almost chased down 179 only to fall short by four runs at the end.

There have been 28 games played in the shortest format with 17 going in favour of the batting first sides, while 11 going in favour of the chasing sides. The average first innings score here is 162.

Gaddafi Stadium - The Numbers Game

STATS - T20

Total Matches - 28

Matches won batting first - 17

Matches won bowling first - 11

Average 1st innings Score - 162

Average 2nd innings Score - 145

Highest total recorded - 209/3 (20 Ovs) By ENG vs PAK

Lowest total recorded - 94/10 (15.3 Ovs) By NZ vs PAK

Highest score chased - 176/8 (19.4 Ovs) By PAK vs ZIM

Lowest score defended - 126/7 (20 Ovs) By PAKW vs BANW

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Tom Blundell(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Tim Seifert, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Ben Lister