Updated on: December 13, 2021 11:20 IST

Miss Universe 2021 : Harnaaz Sandhu ends India's 21-year wait for Miss Universe crown

The 21-year-old from Punjab, Harnaaz Sandhu is the new Miss Universe 2021! The actor-model made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 -- beating contestants from 80 countries -- 21 years after India last brought home the title. Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. The 70th edition of the event was held in Eilat, Israel, where the 21-year-old bagged the coveted pageant.