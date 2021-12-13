Monday, December 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Miss Universe 2021 : Harnaaz Sandhu ends India's 21-year wait for Miss Universe crown

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: December 13, 2021 11:20 IST

Miss Universe 2021 : Harnaaz Sandhu ends India's 21-year wait for Miss Universe crown

The 21-year-old from Punjab, Harnaaz Sandhu is the new Miss Universe 2021! The actor-model made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 -- beating contestants from 80 countries -- 21 years after India last brought home the title. Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. The 70th edition of the event was held in Eilat, Israel, where the 21-year-old bagged the coveted pageant.
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe Crown India

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News