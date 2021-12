Updated on: December 31, 2021 22:40 IST

EXCLUSIVE | Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wants Shah Rukh Khan's advice on balancing personal & professional life

Harnaaz Sandhu became the nation's pride by winning Miss Universe 2021. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, she opened by about the responsibilities that come with the title. She also shared how Priyanka Chopra Jonas inspires her and said she wants to have Shah Rukh Khan's advice on balancing personal & professional life.