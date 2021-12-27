To get rid of all the winter-related problems, do this pranayama daily
Know from Swami Ramdev how to keep yourself fit in winters
Know Swami Ramdev how to get rid of thyroid
Recommended Video
In thyroid problem, consume mixed vegetable soup, know how to make it from Swami Ramdev
Top News
Delhi Omicron cases: National capital logs biggest jump in last 24 hours, tally at 142
PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi to inaugurate hydropower projects worth ₹11,000 cr
Election LIVE: Amarinder Singh meets with Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
Chandigarh MC Poll Results 2021: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP makes stellar debut
Mercury drops down to minus 50 degrees in Canada, extreme cold warnings for coming days
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Latest News
OPINION | Take action against hate-mongers who incite Hindus and Muslims
'Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai', says Salman Khan; Reveals title of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'
Ashes 2021-22 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Australia vs England Live Updates
Shehnaaz Gill slays in black cocktail dress at manager's engagement party; grooves to 'Zingaat' song
Salman Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today, Replies with 'Tiger Zinda Hai' when asked about snake bite
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Monday, December 27, 2021
AIMIM UP Chief Shaukat Ali stokes controversy, says - Yadavs are biggest deceivers in the society
UP Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary slams Owaisi, says - Owaisi will be seen with a janeu if BJP storms to power again
Election LIVE: Will EC postpone polls in 5 states? Crucial meeting with Health Ministry today
Asaduddin Owaisi will start wearing ‘janeu’ if..., says UP minister
Sidhu targets Channi govt again, dares Majithia to face law
Health secy to brief EC on COVID-19 situation ahead of next year's Assembly polls
Congress seeks to dub Adityanath as ‘Bulldozernath’
Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.4 degree C; air quality 'very poor'
West Bengal: TMC leader Babul Supriyo claims 5 BJP MLAs may quit saffron party
Chhattisgarh: Religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj booked for derogatory remarks against Gandhi
France logs over 1 lakh daily Covid-19 cases for first time
New easy-to-use Covid-19 pills come with a catch. Here's how
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa's anti-apartheid icon, dies at 90; PM Modi, others pay tribute
Armed intruder arrested at Queen Elizabeth II’s castle grounds in UK
Yearender 2021: From 'Kohli vs BCCI' tussle to Hardik's watches fiasco- 10 sports controversies
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Rahul strikes unbeaten ton, helps India make near perfect start
Yearender 2021: From Australia winning T20 World Cup to New Zealand lift first WTC trophy
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final: Himachal stun mighty Tamil Nadu for maiden title
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Actor cuts cake with niece Ayat at Panvel farmhouse | VIDEO
#BhaiKaBirthday trends as Salman Khan turns 56, fans shower love on their favourite superstar
'Spiderman No Way Home' surpasses USD 1B globally in second weekend
Sensex drops 191 pts; Nifty ends near 17,000 level
RBI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on One Mobikwik Systems, Spice Money
Zee Entertainment, Sony Pictures Networks India sign definitive agreements for merger
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists
Used car buying, selling platform Spinny announces $12 mn ESOP buyback for current, ex-employees
Salman Khan's birthday bash: Actor looks Dabangg, Bobby Deol, Arbaaz & others reach Panvel farmhouse
Anushka Sharma loves getting sun kissed. These photos are proof!
Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & others make stylish entry at 83 screening
Sara Ali Khan to Alaya F, traditional celeb-inspired looks for this Shaadi season
Happy birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Eight trend-setting looks carried by the actress in 2021
Third dose of Sinovac vaccine insufficient against Omicron, claims study
Tips for Self-Care during Pregnancy
Omicron variant of Covid-19 has potential to evade immune protection conferred by vaccines: Study
What WHO said about covid booster shot; is it necessary
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?
At 54-feet, Kolkata's tallest Christmas tree with a big star
#AuroraRunaway to #BachpanKaPyaar, viral social media trends of 2021 that kept the Internet hooked
'What's the nicest thing a stranger has done for you?' People share heartwarming stories
Sridevi's doppelganger Dipali Choudhary takes Internet by storm; see viral videos
Tweeple rejoice as Fogbows photos from England go viral, say 'How beautiful'
Horoscope 27 December, 2021: Great day for Virgos, Aquarians, know about other zodiac signs
Monika Chawla wins Mrs India-Earth, know all about the UAE-based doctor
Vastu Tips: Place red things in this direction at home to get auspicious results
Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp statuses, Messages
Make your at-home Christmas 2021 mass special, enjoy candlelight service