Updated on: December 16, 2021 20:40 IST

Kurukshetra | Is politics being played on martyrdom of General Bipin Rawat?

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday took a dig at the Congress party and alleged that posters of Late General Bipin Rawat are being used in Uttarakhand by the party to garner votes ahead of assembly polls in the state in 2022.