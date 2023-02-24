Saturday, February 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Kurukshetra Video
  5. Kurukshetra: In Meghalaya, PM reacts to ‘kabar khudegi’ slogan

Kurukshetra Videos

Updated on: February 24, 2023 23:15 IST

Kurukshetra: In Meghalaya, PM reacts to ‘kabar khudegi’ slogan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress over alleged 'Modi teri kabr khudegi' (Modi your grave will be dug) slogans by its workers.
news pm modi kurukshetra

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

News

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News