Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Kurukshetra Video
  5. Kurukshetra: Anti-CAA protests see unprecedented violence in UP; other states too bear the brunt

Kurukshetra Videos

Kurukshetra: Anti-CAA protests see unprecedented violence in UP; other states too bear the brunt

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 21:24 IST ]

Protesters pelted stones, torched vehicles and faced tear-gas shells in capital Lucknow and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh as police struggled to contain the fallout of the amended citizenship law. Meanwhile, protests broke out in several parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, resulting in violence and detention of hundreds across the country.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
News
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoIPL 2020 Auction: Eoin Morgan goes to KKR for Rs 5.25 crore, MI buy Chris Lynn for Rs 2 crore