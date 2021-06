CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, Amit Shah - What was the agenda? Watch Kurukshetra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday morning met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The meeting took place at the Prime Minister's residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Adityanath, who arrived here on two-day visit on Thursday, met BJP national president JP Nadda later. Earlier on Thursday, he had met senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.