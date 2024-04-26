'Aashiq ka janaza hai, zara jhoom ke nikle': Amit Shah's dig at Digvijaya Singh in Rajgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/X Union Home Minister Amit Shah (L) and Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday addressed a public rally in Madhya Pradesh. He also urged voters in Rajgarh to give a huge victory to the BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar and also took a dig at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Encouraging voters to wave a ‘final’ goodbye to Singh from electoral politics, Shah invoked a renowned Urdu couplet by Fidvi Lahori. He implored the residents of Rajgarh to defeat Singh by an unprecedented margin.

“Now, it is the time to bid a permanent farewell to him (Digvijaya Singh) from politics, but I have a request to you all that do his permanent farewell, but- Aashiq Ka Janaza Hai Zara Jhoom Ke Nikle... and for this you have to ensure his defeat with a huge margin of votes. People of Rajgarh should make him sit at home," Shah said while addressing a public rally in Rajgarh.

Digvijaya Singh contesting Lok Sabha elections from Rajgarh

Notably, Digvijaya Singh is making a comeback in the general elections from Rajgarh Constituency, a stronghold he's held for over three decades. Having last represented Rajgarh in Parliament during the 1980s and early 90s, Singh is returning to his political roots after a lengthy hiatus. Currently serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, he maintains a prominent position as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, the party's apex decision-making body.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from Bhopal but lost to BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur by over 3.6 lakh votes. The BJP has fielded Rodmal Nagar, who won the last two parliamentary elections from the constituency in 2014 and 2019. Rajgarh will go to polls on May 7 in phase three of the seven-phased ensuing general elections.

Shah attacks Congress

Meanwhile, Shah while continuing his attack on Congress over handling the issue of Kashmir said that the party "cradled" Article 370 like an "illegitimate child in its lap for 70 years". "Congress was cradling Article 370 like an illegitimate child. Terrorism was on the rise due to it. On August 5, 2019, PM Modi abrogated Article 370 in Kashmir,” he said. He also lauded the BJP rule at the centre and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eliminated terrorism and Naxalism from the country.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Implementation of UCC in India is PM Modi's guarantee: Union Home Minister Amit Shah