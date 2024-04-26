Implementation of UCC in India is PM Modi's guarantee: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah in his electoral rally on Friday reiterated that Bharitya Janta Patry government under PM Modi will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. He said that implementing UCC is the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while Congress is advocating personal law. Taking a jibe at the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi, the Union Home Minister said, “Rahul Baba, you can do whatever you want for appeasement. As long as the BJP is there, it will not allow personal laws. It is our promise and a guarantee of Modiji that we will implement UCC in the entire country as we have done in Uttarakhand.”

Shah highlighted that it is under the leadership of PM Modi that Naxalism and terrorism has ended. He said, “The government has freed the country from terrorism and Naxalism and also liberated Madhya Pradesh from it." Home Minister Shah was addressing a rally in the Piprai area of Ashoknagar district under Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting from Guna Lok Sabha as the BJP candidate.

Speaking about the Modi-led central government’s landmark decision of abrogating Article 370, Shah said, “In 2019, the Modi government abrogated Article 370 in just one stroke. Rahul Baba got afraid and said that rivers of blood will flow...But Rahul Baba, this is not a Congress government...It's Modi government. They don't even have the courage to hurl a single stone, let alone talk about rivers of blood."

Earlier today (April 26), Shah lamented Congress saying that the inclination of people has increased towards BJP after the Congress has released its manifesto because it has repeated its old habit of appeasement. "I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi, will this country now work as per Sharia?...Our Constitution is secular, laws of the land can't be formed on the basis of religion," Amit Shah added.

(With PTI Inputs)

