Shivraj Singh Chouhan's security lapse in MP's Vidisha, man tries to snatch mic on stage | VIDEO

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: There was a major security breach incident amid the election campaigning of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP's Vidisha candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday night when an unknown man attempted to snatch his mic on stage. He was addressing an election meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Vidisha when the incident happened.

In a video clip, it can be seen that a man came on the stage from behind and tried to snatch the mic of Chouhan. Fortunately, the security personnel present on the stage caught him in time and immediately took him away before he could succeed in his plan. Now a video of this incident is going viral on social media.

Chouhan can be heard saying, "No issue".

Kotwali police station inspector Manoj Dubey said he too came to know about the incident through social media, reported news agency PTI. "We are gathering information about the incident which occurred in Madhav Nagar area of Vidisha. We will take appropriate action. The youngster has not been handed over to the police," he said, as quoted by PTI.

Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency

With polling day set for May 7, the Vidisha constituency braces itself for a high-stakes showdown between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, led by Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Bhanu Pratap Sharma respectively.

Most importantly, Chouhan is returning to his home turf of Vidisha after almost 20 years in what appears to be a one-sided contest. Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the constituency for the first time in 1991 and maintained his winning streak till 2004, clinching victory for five consecutive times. In 2005, Chouhan became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and resigned as the MP from Vidisha.

Vidisha is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The state has 29 parliamentary seats. The Vidisha seat comprises 8 Assembly segments including Bhojpur, Sanchi (SC), Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar and Khategaon. The constituency is a general seat.

The BJP and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ramakant Bhargava from BJP won the seat with a margin of 503,084 votes. Ramakant Bhargava was polled 853,022 votes with a vote share of 68.00 per cent and defeated Shailendra Rameshchandra Patel from Congress who got 349,938 votes (27.97 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Sushma Swaraj from BJP won the seat and was polled 714,348 votes with a vote share of 66.53 per cent. Congress candidate Lakshman Singh got 303,650 votes (28.28 per cent) and was the runner-up. Sushma Swaraj defeated Lakshman Singh by a margin of 410,698 votes.

(Input: Abhinav Chaturvedi)

