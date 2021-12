Updated on: December 31, 2021 22:40 IST

Rasika Dugal opens up on her journey as an actor and how it changed her life

Actress Rasika Dugal who's known for stellar performances in web series and films took a trip down memory lane and opened up about her journey as an actor. The actress revealed how she never planned on being an actor and when she became one, it changed her life. She also shared anecdotes from her popular show Mirzapur. Watch the full conversation here.