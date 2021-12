Updated on: December 31, 2021 19:20 IST

Divyenndu feels he will always be remembered for his Mirzapur character 'Munna Bhaiya'

Divyenndu won many hearts with his exemplary performance in Mirzapur. His role became so popular that many still call him Munna Bhaiya. As he begins shooting for new projects, the actor in an exclusive conversation with India TV opened up about his journey and shared details about his upcoming films and shows.