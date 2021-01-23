Saturday, January 23, 2021
     
Vastu Shastra: Know Vastu tips for maintaining the flow of money in the house

In Vastu Shastra today, know about maintaining the flow of money in the house. For this, take a glass, fill it with water and add salt and keep it in the southwest corner of the house.
