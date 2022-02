Updated on: February 06, 2022 13:57 IST

Today is the Chaturthi date of Magh Shukla Paksha, know its special importance

Today is the sixth day of Magh Shukla Paksha and it is a Sunday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 4.37 am today. After that Saptami Tithi will take place. Today Sheetala Shashti fast will be observed. Know the importance of today's day.