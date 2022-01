Updated on: January 18, 2022 10:44 IST

Today is Magh Krishna Paksha Pratipada date, know its special importance

Today is Pratipada Tithi and Tuesday of Magha Krishna Paksha. Pratipada Tithi will cross the whole day, the whole night today and will remain till 6.48 am tomorrow morning. Know its special importance from Acharya Indu Prakash