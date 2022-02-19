Saturday, February 19, 2022
     
February 19, 2022

Samudrik Shastra: Know about people with cone-shaped face

According to Samudrik Shastra, people who have cone-shaped faces are more likely to be affected by the fire element. These people are angry. They have no patience at all.
Daily Astrology Acharya Indu Prakash Bhavishyavani Samudrik Samudrik Shastra

