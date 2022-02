Updated on: February 03, 2022 23:54 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Who fired 4 rounds of bullets at AIMIM chief Owaisi’s convoy in UP today?

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was on his tour to Meerut today. While he was on his return, his convoy was attacked and four rounds of firing was done on his vehicle. Though Owaisi seems unharmed, who was behind this cowardly attack and what was the actual plan? Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.