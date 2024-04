Updated on: April 08, 2024 17:53 IST

Madhavi Latha's sarcastic jibe at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, says “Unki dosti to Mukhtar...

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha took a sharp jibe at the sitting MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. She said that she has been provided with Y+ Security to fight for the truth.