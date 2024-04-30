Jammu & Kashmir: Heavy rain triggers landslide in Poonch, several houses damaged | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Jammu & Kashmir: Heavy rain triggers a landslide in Poonch, several houses damaged.

Continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours has caused havoc in various regions of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), particularly in Poonch. In Bedar village, Mandi area of Poonch, several houses were damaged due to a landslide triggered by torrential rains. The downpour led to flash floods in parts of Poonch and northern Kashmir, resulting in damage to 8 to 10 buildings and roads.

SDM Ashfaq Hussain provided details of the incident, stating that 8 to 10 houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall, with some completely destroyed and others partially damaged. Additionally, roads suffered damage.

​In a separate incident, an avalanche hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Fortunately, no casualties or financial losses were reported as the avalanche struck the forested area of Sonamarg. Visuals show Project Beacon of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) conducting snow-clearing operations at the site. Project Beacon, established in the 1960s, plays a crucial role in maintaining and developing vital road infrastructure in key Kashmir regions, including the Zojila Pass. Responsibilities of Project Beacon include ensuring traffic flow at Zojila Pass, enhancing Amarnath Yatra tracks, and clearing snow on roads to facilitate movement.