Updated on: December 07, 2021 23:27 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : SKM to take final call on ending farmers' protest in Wednesday's meet

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha is slated to take the final call on the year-long farmers' agitation. In a meeting today, the SKM responded to the proposal forwarded to them by the Centre, and on the basis of the government's reply back, the final decision will be announced tomorrow.