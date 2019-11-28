Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
  5. Uddhav's Govt to prove its majority on Nov 30, says Nawab Malik

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 28, 2019 16:53 IST ]

NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the new Maharashtra Govt will prove its majority on Nov 30. today 2 ministers from each party will take oath

