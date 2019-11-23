Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
  5. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray to address the media at 12.30 pm

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 11:18 IST ]

NCP President Mr. Sharad Pawar along with Shiv Sena President Mr. Uddhav Thackeray and leaders of Congress ( INC ) will address a joint press conference today Saturday 23rd November at 12:30 pm this afternoon at Y.B Chavan Centre near Mantralaya

