Sunday, July 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Maharashtra Political News: Will Sharad Pawar also join the NDA? What did Poonam Mahajan say?

News Videos

Updated on: July 22, 2023 23:48 IST

Maharashtra Political News: Will Sharad Pawar also join the NDA? What did Poonam Mahajan say?

The political tussle in Maharashtra is over...will Sharad Pawar also join the NDA...what does Poonam Mahajan think on Ajit Pawar...Uddhav Thackeray
Poonam Mahajan On Sharad Pawar Ajit Pawar On Poonam Mahajan Sharad Ponkshe On Sharad Pawar Devendra Fadnavis Sharad Pawar Maharashtra Politics Cm Ekna

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News