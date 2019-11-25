Monday, November 25, 2019
     
  Mumbai: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs assemble at Hotel Grand Hyatt.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs assemble at Hotel Grand Hyatt.

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 20:35 IST ]

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray & Aaditya Thackeray arrive at at Hotel Grand Hyatt where Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs have assembled.

