Updated on: December 23, 2022 17:46 IST

Twitter Rolls Out New Feature, Now can check View Counts for Tweets! Know how it works

Twitter also rolled out a new feature that will let users search for listed company stocks and cryptocurrency prices. In order to do this, users will have to type in the dollar symbol followed by the relevant ticker symbol, e.g. "$GOOG" or "$ETH" without the quotes, in the search bar on Twitter.