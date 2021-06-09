Thursday, June 10, 2021
     
  5. Scindia welcomes Jitin Prasada in BJP, says 'He is like my younger brother'

Scindia welcomes Jitin Prasada in BJP, says 'He is like my younger brother'

Madhya Pradesh's Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya M. Scindia congratulated former Congress leader Jitin Prasada for joining Bharatiya Janta Party on June 09.
