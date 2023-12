Updated on: December 03, 2023 19:47 IST

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress's Kamal Nath's Political Footprint

Kamal Nath is a Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. He was the state CM for a brief period of 15 months from 2018 to 2020 after the Congress party emerged as the single largest party in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.