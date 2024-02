Updated on: February 07, 2024 13:29 IST

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks on Harda fire incident, calls it 'heart-rending incident'

Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia while speaking on the Harda fire incident said that it was a heart-rending situation. "My sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," he added.