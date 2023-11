Updated on: November 19, 2023 23:27 IST

Which political party will win the five-state assembly election in 2023?

The political game is going on in five states... Various tactics are being tried to defeat each other. Voters are being lured with promises, and all this is happening to their team. To win, PM Modi today took over the batting on behalf of the BJP in Rajasthan and attacked Congress fiercely.