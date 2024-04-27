Punjab Kings all-rounder leaves IPL 2024 midway for national duty

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Punjab Kings will lose their key all-rounder for rest of IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) who pulled off the biggest ever run-chase of T20 cricket in Friday blockbuster at the Eden Gardens against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been dealt a blow in terms of personnel with the senior all-rounder Sikandar Raza leaving the 2024 edition of the IPL midway. Raza, who played just a couple of games in the ongoing season of the IPL, has left India for national duty with Zimbabwe set to take on Bangladesh in a five-match T20 series starting May 3.

Raza, who has been in a sensational touch for Zimbabwe in international cricket for the last 12-18 months, has gotten limited opportunities for the Kings in the last two years. This year too, Raza played two matches when Liam Livingstone was injured and was benched again when the English all-rounder got back to full fitness with Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada acquiring the remaining three overseas slots.

"Thank you India, @IPL and @PunjabKingsIPL for having me , loved every minute of it Time for national duty now #InshaAllah we will meet again soon," Raza wrote on Twitter (now X) confirming his departure.

Bairstow struggled in the first half of the tournament, Rilee Rossow didn't have an auspicious start either and Livingstone too hadn't hit his straps either and hence there was an opportunity for Punjab to look at Raza again. However, with Bairstow probably sealing his spot now with his second IPL century, first for PBKS, Raza any way wouldn't have gotten a chance since Curran will play and if not Rabada, they have an option of trying out Nathan Ellis or Chris Woakes in the pace bowling spot.

Zimbabwe may not have qualified for the T20 World Cup, however, they will hope to cause some trouble for Bangladesh, who haven't been at their best in the shortest format and would want to get some momentum before the World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA. The five-match series will take place in Chattogram (three matches) and Dhaka (two) with the finale on May 12.