President to address the joint sitting of Parliament on Constitution Day

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 8:47 IST ]

President to address the joint sitting of Parliament on Constitution Day. On the other hand an important meeting of the Sunni Central Waqf Board is scheduled for today in which members of the Board will deliberate of the Nov 9 verdict of the SC

