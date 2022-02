Updated on: February 14, 2022 19:51 IST

Muqabla | Hijab controversy created deliberately amidst UP election 2022?

The hijab controversy that first erupted in Karnataka has now spread across the country. The issue has also reached Uttar Pradesh where assebly elections are being held. Addressing a rally in Kanpur on Monday (February 14, 2022), PM Mod said 'Muslim women were backing BJP'. On the other hand, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that India will run as per the Constitution not Shariat.