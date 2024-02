Updated on: February 03, 2024 21:41 IST

Muqabla: Allahabad HC refuses to give relief to Muslim side; Puja to continue inside Gyanvapi

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi didn't get any relief from the Allahabad High Court on Friday as it filed a plea challenging a Varanasi court's order allowing Hindus to perform prayers in the southern cellar of the mosque.