Updated on: November 26, 2021 18:00 IST

Know the true story of Mumbai terror attacks on 13th anniversary of 26/11

In November 2008, 10 terrorists entered into India from Pakistan via the sea route and opened fire indiscriminately, targeting multiple important locations in Mumbai. The multi-targeted attacks killed at least 166 people, including atleast 18 security personnel besides injuring several others. Watch this special report on the same.