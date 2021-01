Cop injured in clashes at Delhi's Singhu border, locals protest seeking removal of farmers

Hundreds of villagers living in the vicinity of Singhu border on Friday demanded that farmers vacate the protest site as they insulted the Tricolour during their tractor parade on Republic Day. Farmers mostly from Punjab and Haryana are sitting here for more than two months against the new farm laws. They have blocked all the roads, causing hardship to the locals.