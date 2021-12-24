Friday, December 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Case registered against Wasim Rizvi and others for their provocative speech in 'Dharm Sansad' in Haridwar

News Videos

Published on: December 24, 2021 8:28 IST

Case registered against Wasim Rizvi and others for their provocative speech in 'Dharm Sansad' in Haridwar

A case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others for their alleged provocative speech in a 'Dharm Sansad' organised in Haridwar.
Wasim Rizvi FIR Provocative Speeches Haridwar Dharm Sansad

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News