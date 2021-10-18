Rail Roko: Protestors block railway tracks at Bahadurgarh
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | October 18, 2021
Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | October 18, 2021
Recommended Video
Rail Roko: Protestors block railway tracks at Bahadurgarh
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | October 18, 2021
Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | October 18, 2021
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 labourers from Bihar shot dead by terrorists
Top News
High alert sounded in Kashmir after intel warns of terror attacks on power plants, landing strip
Rail Roko LIVE: Farmers squat on rail tracks, train services hit in Punjab, Haryana, UP
Terrorists couldn't enter 50-100 kms range of Srinagar, now killing people: Ex-J&K Guv Satya Pal
Delhi reports first death due to dengue this year; 723 cases recorded so far
India vs England Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch IND vs ENG Warm-Up Match Online
Lawyer shot dead inside court campus in UP's Shahjahanpur
Latest News
Opinion | Brutal killing: Farmer leaders must hand over the real killers to police
Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB used Bhagavad Gita, Quran & Bible to counsel SRK's son and other accused
T20 World Cup: Dhoni joins Team india camp in UAE
Bigg Boss 15 makers slammed by Diet Sabya for copying US artist's flamingo sculpture worth ₹3.7 cr
Swami Ramdev states yogic remedies to keep heart healthy in winter
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 labourers from Bihar shot dead by terrorists
Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | October 18, 2021
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | October 18, 2021
Muqabla: Uttar Pradesh - a 'riot-free' state under Yogi's rule?
Kerala rains: House swept away in Manimalayar, bus driver's family loses everything
Terrorists couldn't enter 50-100 kms range of Srinagar, now killing people: Ex-J&K Guv Satya Pal
High alert sounded in Kashmir after intel warns of terror attacks on power plants, landing strip
MP: Woman thrashes husband's alleged girlfriend in gym, video goes viral
Kerala rains: Dalai Lama expresses sadness over loss of lives, announces financial aid
Communal harmony to be protected; violence aimed at creating trouble before next poll: Bangladesh HM
Social media post fuels communal violence in Bangladesh; over 60 houses of Hindu community torched
UNICEF concerned over 'grave child rights violations' in Afghanistan
Bangladesh: ISKCON members hold candlelight vigil, sing kirtans to protest attack on devotees
1 killed, 7 injured in shooting at Grambling State University
T20 World Cup: India take on England in warm-up on Monday
Ireland vs Netherlands Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Campher picks three as Ireland on top
Hardik Pandya opens up on relationship with 'brother' MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli imitates Shikhar Dhawan's batting style; posts video on his Twitter profile
T20 World Cup: Dhoni joins Team india camp in UAE
Priyanka Chopra spends 'much needed day in ocean' as she goes scuba diving in Spain | PICS
Om Puri Birth Anniversary: Ardh Satya to Sadgati, 6 films that showed actor's par excellence
Sach Kahun Toh: Neena Gupta reveals she was molested by her doctor and tailor at young age
Inside pics from 'Gaal Ni Kadni' singer Parmish Verma-Geet Grewal's engagement & mehendi are dreamy!
Mumbai Drug Bust Updates: Aryan Khan's security gets beefs up in Arthur Road Jail
Markets at new peak: Sensex rallies 460 points; Nifty tops 18,450
Sensex rallies over 500 points to hit new peak; Nifty tops 18,500
Over 4 crore unorganised workers registered on e-Shram portal
Opportunities in India galore for investors and industry stakeholders: Sitharaman
Procurement of expensive aircraft parts to be done after approval of senior official: Air India
Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications
New MacBook Pro models might feature a notch on the display
Apple Unleashed event to be hosted on October 18: What to expect
Twitter to pay 150 live audio creators on Spaces
Microsoft, AMD working to patch Ryzen bug on Windows 11
Bhramam to Madras Cafe, 5 great performances of Raashi Khanna you shouldn't miss!
Kajol to Mouni Roy: Take fashion inspiration from THESE B-town beauties for Durga Puja celebrations
The Flash to Batwoman, 5 TV shows for anyone who is obsessed with superhero movies
Durga Puja 2021: Kajol, Sumona Chakravarti turn heads as they celebrate saptami | IN PICS
Loki to Money Heist, 5 gripping thriller shows that will leave you on the edge of your seat
Drink bottle gourd (lauki) juice on empty stomach everyday. Know its important benefits
3 tips to overcome temporariness
Yoga as a self-care ritual
A simple blood test may spot early signs of dementia
Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe Covid19 risk: Study
This 'Low Budget' parody of Squid Game by Nigerian Comedy Group is a rage on the internet. Seen yet?
Girl dances her heart out to Saat Samundar Paar on railway platform in viral video | WATCH
Mumbai Police uses Squid Game viral video to remind people about traffic rules
'Star Trek' fame William Shatner makes world record, becomes oldest person to go to space
IPL 2021: It's CSK vs KKR in finals &Twitter is riding high on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah memes
Horoscope October 18: Gemini people will be lucky today, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Get black colour painted in this direction if the business has stopped completely
Horoscope October 17: It will be great day for Scorpions, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Keep this in mind while choosing a dragon statue or picture for home
Snack wisely & you will not gain weight; list of late-night foods to binge on