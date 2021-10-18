Monday, October 18, 2021
     
  5. Trouble mounts for Kiran Gosavi, FIR registered in Maharashtra's Palghar

Updated on: October 18, 2021 16:20 IST

Trouble mounts for Kiran Gosavi, FIR registered in Maharashtra's Palghar

Kiran Gosavi, who was seen in a selfie with Aryan Khan, now finds himself in trouble as an FIR has been registered against him for fraud in Maharashtra's Palghar.
Kiran Gosavi Aryan Khan Case Bollywood Hindi News FIR Aryan Khan FIR Against Kiran Gosavi

