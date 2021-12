Updated on: December 06, 2021 16:20 IST

Former UP Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi converts to Hinduism

Former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi has embraced Hinduism at a temple in Ghaziabad. Reports say that Rizvi was converted to Hinduism by Mahant Narasimha Ananda Sarawati of the Dasna temple on Monday.